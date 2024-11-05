RSC unveils full A Midsummer Night’s Dream company joining Mathew Baynton at the Barbican

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced the full cast for its production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, running at the Barbican Theatre from 3 December 2024 to 18 January 2025.

WhatsOnStage Award nominee Andrew Richardson, known for his performance in Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre, joins as Oberon and Theseus.

Katherine Pearce, who appeared in Waterloo Road, returns to the RSC as Puck. New cast members include Alexander Bellinfantie as Moth, Eliza Smith as Mustardseed, and Natalie Thomas as Peaseblossom.

Returning members are Nicholas Armfield as Demetrius, Mathew Baynton as Bottom, Emily Cundick as Snout, Esme Hough as Cobweb, Ryan Hutton as Lysander, Laurie Jamieson as Snug, Neil McCaul as Egeus, Helen Monks as Rita Quince, Adrian Richards as Philostrate, Boadicea Ricketts as Helena, Sirine Saba as Titania and Hippolyta, Dawn Sievewright as Hermia, Mitesh Soni as Flute, and Premi Tamang as Starveling.

The production is directed by Eleanor Rhode, while the creative team also includes Lucy Osborne (set and costume design), John Bulleid (illusion direction and design), Matt Daw (lighting design), Will Gregory (composer), Pete Malkin (sound design), Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster (movement direction), Will Duke (video design), and Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown (fight and intimacy direction). Casting is by Matthew Dewsbury.

Tickets are on sale below.