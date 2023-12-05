Full cast for RSC’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream with Mathew Baynton announced

Full casting has been confirmed for the RSC’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, running early next year in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Joining the previously announced Mathew Baynton as Bottom are Nicholas Armfield as Demetrius, Emily Cundick as Snout, Bally Gill as Oberon/Theseus, Esme Hough as Cobweb, Ryan Hutton as Lysander, Charlotte Jaconelli as Peaseblossom, Laurie Jamieson as Snug, Neil McCaul as Egeus, Helen Monks as Peter Quince, Michael Olatunji as Moth, Adrian Richards as Philostrate, Boadicea Ricketts as Helena, Sirine Saba as Titania/Hippolyta, Rosie Sheehy as Puck, Dawn Sievewright as Hermia, Mitesh Soni as Flute, Premi Tamang as Starveling and Tom Xander as Mustardseed.

The full creative team joining director Eleanor Rhode has also been announced – with the production featuring design by Lucy Osborne, illusion direction and design by John Bulleid, lighting by Matt Daw, music by Will Gregory, sound by Pete Malkin, movement by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster, video by Nina Dunn, fights and intimacy by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown and casting by Matthew Dewsbury.

The production runs from Tuesday 30 January to Saturday 30 March 2024 at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.