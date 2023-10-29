Mathew Baynton to star as Bottom in RSC’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Mathew Baynton (Ghosts, The Wrong Mans, Horrible Histories) will make his RSC debut in the venue’s forthcoming production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Eleanor Rhode’s production of Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy opens on 30 January 2024 in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, and will see Baynton take on the role of aspiring actor Bottom – who ends up making an ass of himself. Baynton said today: “I really couldn’t be more excited to be joining the cast of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the RSC.

“I’ve always wanted to be part of a Shakespeare production and I’ve been hoping to return to the stage for quite some time too, so to be able to combine those two ambitions in one of the great ensemble comedies is a (midsummer night’s) dream come true! Eleanor’s vision for the production sounds magical and Bottom is, of course, an absolute treat of a role, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Rhode added: “I’m thrilled to be returning to the RSC to direct A Midsummer Night’s Dream. It’s a play that made a big impact on me from a young age, and I’m excited to share it with a new generation of theatre-goers. Mathew Baynton is going to be an incredible Bottom – I’ve loved his work for years, and so it’s a real joy to be able to collaborate with him on bringing this magical play to life.”

The production will feature design by Lucy Osborne, illusion direction and design by John Bulleid, lighting by Matt Daw, music by Will Gregory, sound by Pete Malkin, movement by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster, video by Nina Dunn and fights and intimacy by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown, with casting by Matthew Dewsbury CDG.

It runs until 30 March 2024.