See the RSC’s Swan Theatre transformed into a pub for The Fair Maid of the West

The doors to Isobel McArthur’s production are now open

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released production shots from its current staging of The Fair Maid of the West, which has transformed the Swan Theatre into a pub.

Originally written by Thomas Heywood and adapted and directed by award winner Isobel McArthur (Pride and Prejudice* [*sort of]), the piece is set to run in Stratford-upon-Avon until 14 January 2024, with a press night scheduled for 12 December.

The 17th-century comedy follows landlady Liz Bridges on a journey from breaking up bar brawls to international diplomacy.

The cast includes Amber James (as Liz Bridges) and Philip Labey (as Spencer), alongside Richard Katz, Tom Babbage, Aruhan Galieva, Marc Giro, Melissa Lowe, William Pennington, David Rankine, Emmy Stonelake, Christina Tedders and Matthew Woodyatt.