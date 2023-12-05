Photos

See the RSC’s Swan Theatre transformed into a pub for The Fair Maid of the West

The doors to Isobel McArthur’s production are now open

Tom Millward
Stratford-upon-Avon
Aruhan Galieva, Amber James, Matthew Woodyatt, Emmy Stonelake and Tom Babbage in The Fair Maid of the West
Aruhan Galieva, Amber James, Matthew Woodyatt, Emmy Stonelake and Tom Babbage in The Fair Maid of the West, © RSC / Ali Wright

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released production shots from its current staging of The Fair Maid of the West, which has transformed the Swan Theatre into a pub.

Originally written by Thomas Heywood and adapted and directed by award winner Isobel McArthur (Pride and Prejudice* [*sort of]), the piece is set to run in Stratford-upon-Avon until 14 January 2024, with a press night scheduled for 12 December.

The 17th-century comedy follows landlady Liz Bridges on a journey from breaking up bar brawls to international diplomacy.

Aruhan Galieva, Amber James, Matthew Woodyatt, Emmy Stonelake and Tom Babbage in The Fair Maid of the West
Aruhan Galieva, Amber James, Matthew Woodyatt, Emmy Stonelake and Tom Babbage, © RSC / Ali Wright

The cast includes Amber James (as Liz Bridges) and Philip Labey (as Spencer), alongside Richard Katz, Tom Babbage, Aruhan Galieva, Marc Giro, Melissa Lowe, William Pennington, David Rankine, Emmy Stonelake, Christina Tedders and Matthew Woodyatt.

The production features design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Sinéad McKenna, music by Michael John McCarthy, sound by Niamh Gaffney, movement by Emily Jane Boyle, dramaturgy by Pippa Hill, fight direction by Claire Llewellyn and casting by Martin Poile.
Amber James in The Fair Maid of the West
Amber James, © RSC / Ali Wright
Philip Labey, Aruhan Galieva, Tom Babbage and Marc Giro in The Fair Maid of the West
Philip Labey, Aruhan Galieva, Tom Babbage and Marc Giro, © RSC / Ali Wright
David Rankine, Amber James and Richard Katz in The Fair Maid of the West
David Rankine, Amber James and Richard Katz, © RSC / Ali Wright
Matthew Woodyatt in The Fair Maid of the West
Matthew Woodyatt, © RSC / Ali Wright
Philip Labey in The Fair Maid of the West
Philip Labey, © RSC / Ali Wright
Richard Katz in The Fair Maid of the West
Richard Katz, © RSC / Ali Wright

