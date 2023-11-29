Mathew Baynton discusses playing Bottom in RSC’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Mathew Baynton (Ghosts, The Wrong Mans, Wonka, Horrible Histories) had a snazzy photoshoot for his RSC debut in the venue’s forthcoming production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream – and sat down to discuss the forthcoming comedy.

Eleanor Rhode’s production of Shakespeare’s much-loved classic opens on 30 January 2024 in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, and will see Baynton take on the role of aspiring actor Bottom.

The production will feature design by Lucy Osborne, illusion direction and design by John Bulleid, lighting by Matt Daw, music by Will Gregory, sound by Pete Malkin, movement by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster, video by Nina Dunn and fights and intimacy by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown, with casting by Matthew Dewsbury CDG.

It runs until 30 March 2024.