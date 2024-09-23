Royal Court Theatre launches Writers’ Card membership and support programmes for new playwrights

The Royal Court has launched the Writers’ Card today – a new membership to help develop writers at every stage of their careers.

The programme marks the venue’s first membership since censorship in 1965 and is designed to include free support, funding and exclusive benefits.

Royal Court artistic director David Byrne commented: “Today, to respond to the challenges in the playwriting community, we are opening membership of the English Stage Company for the first time since the end of censorship.

“Since becoming artistic director, I’ve had conversations with countless playwrights about the challenges writers currently face at every level of their career. Today the Royal Court is entering the group chat with a range of new ideas and offers all designed to bring us back together as a community.

“Every generation needs to fight for the values that have defined the Royal Court over the decades – making work ahead of public taste, in a programme that celebrates dissonant voices, often pushing at the possibilities of what theatre can be. It’s time for a new generation to take up that cause, and the Royal Court will be at the heart of the conversation.

“This is an invitation to writers everywhere – join us, we’re only just getting started and we can’t do it without you.”

The programme will include “Writers’ Canteens”, “Writers’ Nights”, and open-access “Career Surgeries”, as well as Zoom focus writing sessions, live events such as public debates and discussions and podcast recordings like the Playwrights’ Podcast hosted by Susan Wokoma.

The venue will also open its doors by offering use of the new Royal Court Library, bookable meeting rooms and workspaces, access to a free printer and a subsidised menu from the bar and kitchen.

In addition, the scheme includes the Writers’ Card Lottery for paid writing weeks, where a total of 20 playwrights each year will win a £600 payment to support time working on a new play. The first of two annual rounds for this will launch in January 2025.

The membership package also sees a new multi-year partnership for the Unpublished Writers’ Award supported by Concord Theatricals towards debut playwrights receiving full productions; alongside a new funded invitational Writers’ Retreat programme for newcomers to the Royal Court. Next year, an Open Submissions Festival will be launched, offering a professional platform for the most promising new plays received.

The Royal Court has additionally renewed its commitments with ongoing writer support programmes such as Jerwood New Playwrights, the Lynne Gagliano Writers’ Award and Clare McIntyre Bursary.

For full details and information on how to sign up, please visit www.royalcourttheatre.com/about-us/playwriting/