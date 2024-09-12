Take a first look at Giant, with John Lithgow, in rehearsals

The piece has its world premiere at the Royal Court

Exclusive: The Royal Court has revealed rehearsal images for Giant, a new play by Mark Rosenblatt, directed by Nicholas Hytner.

Giant is set in the summer of 1983, as Roald Dahl prepares the final edits for The Witches. Following a public outcry over his recent antisemitic article, Dahl faces pressure to issue a public apology. The play takes place over a single afternoon at Dahl’s family home and revolves around a confrontation between Dahl and his publishers.

The cast includes Tony and Golden Globe winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl and Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey as Tom Maschler, Dahl’s British Jewish publisher. They are joined by Rachael Stirling as Felicity Crosland, Dahl’s fiancée, Romola Garai as Jessie Stone, Dahl’s Jewish American publisher, Tessa Bonham Jones as Hallie, the Dahl family’s housekeeper and Richard Hope as Wally Saunders, Dahl’s handyman.

The production is set to run at the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from 20 September to 16 November 2024, with an opening night on 26 September.

The creative team for Giant includes designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Anna Watson, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, and casting director Arthur Carrington. Bellaray Bertrand-Webb serves as assistant director, with Jamie Todd as associate designer.