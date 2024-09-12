Theatre News

Take a first look at Giant, with John Lithgow, in rehearsals

The piece has its world premiere at the Royal Court

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

12 September 2024

Romola Garai, Rachael Stirling, John Lithgow and Elliot Levey, © Manuel Harlan

Exclusive: The Royal Court has revealed rehearsal images for Giant, a new play by Mark Rosenblatt, directed by Nicholas Hytner.

Giant is set in the summer of 1983, as Roald Dahl prepares the final edits for The Witches. Following a public outcry over his recent antisemitic article, Dahl faces pressure to issue a public apology. The play takes place over a single afternoon at Dahl’s family home and revolves around a confrontation between Dahl and his publishers.

The cast includes Tony and Golden Globe winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl and Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey as Tom Maschler, Dahl’s British Jewish publisher. They are joined by Rachael Stirling as Felicity Crosland, Dahl’s fiancée, Romola Garai as Jessie Stone, Dahl’s Jewish American publisher, Tessa Bonham Jones as Hallie, the Dahl family’s housekeeper and Richard Hope as Wally Saunders, Dahl’s handyman.

The production is set to run at the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from 20 September to 16 November 2024, with an opening night on 26 September.

The creative team for Giant includes designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Anna Watson, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, and casting director Arthur Carrington. Bellaray Bertrand-Webb serves as assistant director, with Jamie Todd as associate designer.

Elliot Levey, © Manuel Harlan
Romola Gara in rehearsals for Giant, © Manuel Harlan
John Lithgow and Elliot Levey, © Manuel Harlan
Rachael Stirling in rehearsals for Giant, © Manuel Harlan
Tessa Bonham Jones in rehearsals for Giant, © Manuel Harlan
John Lithgow, © Manuel Harlan
Mark Rosenblatt in rehearsals for Giant, © Manuel Harlan
Richard Hope in rehearsals for Giant, © Manuel Harlan
John Lithgow, Tessa Bonham Jones, Romola Garai, Rachael Stirling and Elliot Levey, © Manuel Harlan
Rachael Stirling, Elliot Levey, John Lithgow and Romola Garai, © Manuel Harlan
John Lithgow and Romola Garai, © Manuel Harlan

