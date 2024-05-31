Kathryn Hunter, Toby Jones, Fiona Shaw, Meera Syal and Rebecca Lucy Taylor to perform in ECHO (Every Cold-Hearted Oxygen)

Nassim Soleimanpour’s world premiere will be presented at the Royal Court as part of LIFT 2024

The Royal Court and LIFT (London’s International Festival of Theatre) have revealed the first five names to appear in the the world premiere of ECHO (Every Cold-Hearted Oxygen) this July.

Running from 13 to 27 July (with a press night on 17 July), Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit, NASSIM) and Italian Palestinian director Omar Elerian’s (NASSIM, Misty, two Palestinians go dogging) production will see a new, unrehearsed and unprepared performer take to the stage at each show. They will simply be led by a script that asks us to confront what it feels like to be an immigrant in time.

Taking to the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs stage will be Kathryn Hunter (Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead), Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Meera Syal (Roar) and Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem (Cabaret), with dates for each performer to be confirmed.

An additional ten artists will also be announced in the coming weeks.

​Hunter said: “I am excited to be a part of project ECHO for LIFT at the Royal Court. Working with Omar Elerian on Ionesco’s The Chairs was both hugely inspiring and challenging; a leap into the unknown; this project promises to be no less, for performers and audience alike.”​

Syal added: “I had the pleasure of working with Nassim Soleimanpour on Red Rabbit White Rabbit and it is simply a unique theatrical adventure for both actor and audience. Delighted to be included in the next journey at the Royal Court with the extraordinary talents of Nassim and Omar Elerian.

“Have no idea what is going to happen – but that’s the magical buzz of this experience. Can’t wait.”

​Finally, Taylor commented: “Alarmingly my gut is telling me to choose interesting and challenging projects when it comes to my acting career. I am honoured and terrified to be asked to be a part of this insanely special event. The fear is so loud that I know it’s the right thing to do!”​

