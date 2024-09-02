Theatre News

Brace, Brace with Phil Dunster, Anjana Vasan and Craige Els extends run

The new play opens in the Royal Court’s upstairs space next month

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

2 September 2024

Phil Dunster, Anjana Vasan (© Michael Shelford) and Craige Els, headshots supplied (others uncredited) by the production and distributed to news desks

The Royal Court Theatre has extended the world premiere run of Oli Forsyth’s Brace Brace, directed by Daniel Raggett (Accidental Death of An Anarchist).

The play follows a plane hijacking and its catastrophic aftermath. As the plane falls, a duo, Ray and Sylvia, struggle to cope with their reactions to the life-altering event.

The cast includes Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Craige Els (Just For One Day), and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts). It will run in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 3 October to the newly extended date of Saturday 9 November 2024, with a press night on Wednesday 9 October.

There will be a post-show talk on Tuesday 15 October with writer Forsyth. Forsyth is the recipient of this year’s Jerwood New Playwright accolade, supported by the Jerwood Foundation, and the inaugural Davidson PlayGC Bursary, supported by PlayGC Theatre Company and the Alan Davidson Foundation.

BRACE BRACE is presented in partnership with Mark Gordon Pictures.

