Paddington cover ‘quite literally saves show’ after stepping into role with four hours’ rehearsals

Rose O’Reilly wasn’t even a cover for the role she took on

Cover Rose O’Reilly “extraordinarily volunteered” to save a performance of Paddington The Musical yesterday.

O’Reilly, who conventionally covers other tracks in the multi-award-winning musical, learnt the leading antagonist role of Millicent Clyde in four hours and was “completely off book”, according to a statement released by producers today. Clyde’s numbers include the famed “Pretty Little Dead Things.”

Producer Sonia Friedman took to the stage before the evening’s performance to give a special shout-out to O’Reilly, with the video available below. O’Reilly was then given flowers during her curtain call by the company.

She said in a post on Instagram this evening: “The craziest 24 hours of my life, there are no words to describe how I am feeling right now. I am so overwhelmed by all the love and support I have received it means the absolute world to me. Playing a role like Millicent Clyde is something I have dreamed of for as long as I can remember.”

Producers Friedman and Eliza Lumley said in a statement: “We are beyond grateful to Rose who, when it became clear that we might have to cancel last night’s performance, extraordinarily volunteered to step into Millicent Clyde’s shoes.

“With Victoria Hamilton-Barritt on holiday abroad and, for various reasons, all three of our Millicent covers unable to perform, Rose – who was not a cover for Millicent – had just four hours yesterday afternoon to learn the entire role. She then went on completely off-book, knowing every word, every musical note, every move, and the complete character arc. What she achieved was quite simply astonishing.

“It was also an extraordinary company effort – fellow cast members, our music department, associate creatives, stage management, wardrobe, wigs, crew, sound and the SFP team all pulled together to support her and make sure the performance could go ahead.

“Rose quite literally saved the show and, in doing so, gave 1,100 people a performance they will never forget. It was one of those very rare nights in the theatre when everyone in the building knew they were witnessing something truly special.”

Based on Michael Bond’s A Bear Called Paddington books and the Paddington films, the production features music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, a book by Jessica Swale and direction by Luke Sheppard.