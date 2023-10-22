Pacific Overtures revival announces full casting

The new version of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s musical is hitting UK shores for the first time

The Menier Chocolate Factory has announced the complete cast and creative team for their forthcoming co-production with the Umeda Arts Theater of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Pacific Overtures.

Directed by Matthew White, Sondheim’s musical charts the arrival of the West in Japan in 1853. It features well-known tunes like “Someone in a Tree,” “Pretty Lady,” and “A Bowler Hat.” The musical, which was significantly revised by both Sondheim and Weidman in 2017, will be seen here in the UK for the time in this version.

Set to appear will be Jon Chew (The Good Person of Szechwan) as the Reciter, Kanako Nakano (My Neighbour Totoro) as Tamate, Saori Oda (The Phantom of the Opera) as Shogun/Madam, Takuro Ohno (who played the title role in the Japanese production of The Phantom of the Opera, now making his UK debut) as Kayama, and Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Death Note) as Manjiro.

Also appearing are Luoran Ding, Masashi Fujimoto, Rachel Jayne Picar, Eu Jin Hwang, Abel Law, Ethan Le Phong, JoJo Meredith, Patrick Munday, Sario Solomon, Joy Tan, Lee V G and Iverson Yabut.

The creative team behind this production comprises Paul Farnsworth for set design, Ayako Maeda for costume design, Gregory Clarke for sound design, Ashley Nottingham for choreography, Catherine Jayes for musical supervision, Paul Bogaev for musical direction, Jonathan Tunick for orchestrations, Wakana Yoshihara for hair and makeup design, and You-Ri Yamanaka as the cultural consultant.

This production marks the final chapter of the Menier’s trilogy of Weidman/Sondheim musicals, following their successful productions of Assassins and Road Show.

Tickets are on sale now, with dates and details below.