Oscar winner Adrien Brody in The Fear of 13 at Donmar Warehouse – first look

Lindsey Ferrentino’s new drama celebrates its official opening this evening

Tom Millward

| London |

10 October 2024

Aidan Kelly and Adrien Brody in a scene from The Fear of 13 at Donmar Warehouse
Aidan Kelly and Adrien Brody in The Fear of 13, © Manuel Harlan

The Donmar Warehouse has released production photography for The Fear of 13, written by Lindsey Ferrentino and directed by Justin Martin.

The piece, which marks the first production for Tim Sheader’s tenure as the venue’s new artistic director, began previews on 4 October and is scheduled to run until 30 November 2024.

The play is based on the true story of Nick Yarris, who spent 22 years on death row, which was also the subject of a documentary film by David Sington.

Building on the success of their previous collaboration, the Donmar Warehouse is once again partnering with Clean Break, providing up to eight volunteering placements in front-of-house roles. These positions are designed to offer employability skills to women aged 18 and above who have either lived experience of the criminal justice system or are at risk of entering it.

The cast of The Fear of 13 is led by Academy Award winner Adrien Brody, alongside Nana Mensah, Michael Fox, Aidan Kelly, Posi Morakinyo, Cyril Nri, Ferdy Roberts, and Tommy Sim’aan.

The production features set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, and video design by Ash J Woodward. The score and music direction are handled by DJ Walde, with hair, wigs, and makeup designed by Campbell Young Associates.

The production team also includes associate director Ed Burnside, voice coach Barbara Houseman, dialect coach Aundrea Fudge and casting director Anna Cooper.

