Exclusive look: Oscar winner Adrien Brody rehearses for London stage debut in The Fear of 13

The new play runs at the Donmar Warehouse

Alex Wood

25 September 2024

Adrien Brody and Nana Mensah in rehearsals for THE FEAR OF 13 Donmar photo by Manuel Harlan
Adrien Brody and Nana Mensah in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan

The Donmar Warehouse has unveiled new photos of Lindsey Ferrentino’s The Fear of 13, marking the first production for Tim Sheader’s tenure as artistic director.

Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody is joined by Nana Mensah, Michael Fox, Aidan Kelly, Posi Morakinyo, Cyril Nri, Ferdy Roberts, and Tommy Sim’aan in the production, based on the true story of Nick Yarris, who spent 22 years on death row.

Directed by Justin Martin, the production will begin previews on 4 October, with an official opening night on 10 October, and will run until 30 November 2024. While the production is currently sold out, it has been confirmed that further tickets will be released next Wednesday.

The story, which was also the subject of a documentary film by David Sington, is adapted by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone). 

The production features set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, and video design by Ash J Woodward. The score and music direction will be handled by DJ Walde, with hair, wigs, and makeup designed by Campbell Young Associates.

The production team also includes associate director Ed Burnside, voice coach Barbara Houseman, and dialect coach Aundrea Fudge. Casting was directed by Anna Cooper.

Building on the success of their previous collaboration, the Donmar Warehouse will once again partner with Clean Break, providing up to eight volunteering placements in front-of-house roles. These placements are designed to offer employability skills to women aged 18 and above who have either lived experience of the criminal justice system or are at risk of entering it.

Adrien Brody in rehearsals for THE FEAR OF 13 Donmar photo by Manuel Harlan
Adrien Brody in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan
Adrien Brody in rehearsals for THE FEAR OF 13 Donmar photo by Manuel Harlan
Adrien Brody in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan
Aidan Kelly in rehearsals for THE FEAR OF 13 Donmar photo by Manuel Harlan
Aidan Kelly in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan
Cyril Nri in rehearsals for THE FEAR OF 13 Donmar photo by Manuel Harlan.
Cyril Nri in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan
Cyril Nri, Ferdy Roberts and Adrien Brody in rehearsals for THE FEAR OF 13 Donmar photo by Manuel Harlan
Cyril Nri, Ferdy Roberts and Adrien Brody in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan
Director Justin Martin in rehearsals for THE FEAR OF 13 Donmar photo by Manuel Harlan
Director Justin Martin in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan
Michael Fox in rehearsals for THE FEAR OF 13 Donmar photo by Manuel Harlan
Michael Fox in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan
Nana Mensah in rehearsals for THE FEAR OF 13 Donmar photo by Manuel Harlan
Nana Mensah in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan
Posi Morakinyo in rehearsals for THE FEAR OF 13 Donmar photo by Manuel Harlan
Posi Morakinyo in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan
Tommy Sim'aan in rehearsals for THE FEAR OF 13 Donmar photo by Manuel Harlan
Tommy Sim’aan in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan
Tommy Sim'aan, Adrien Brody and Ferdy Roberts in rehearsals for THE FEAR OF 13 Donmar photo by Manuel Harlan
Tommy Sim’aan, Adrien Brody and Ferdy Roberts in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan
Writer Lindsey Ferrentino in rehearsals for THE FEAR OF 13 Donmar photo by Manuel Harlan
Writer Lindsey Ferrentino in rehearsals, © Manuel Harlan

