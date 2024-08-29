Theatre News

Full cast set for The Fear of 13 at the Donmar Warehouse with Adrien Brody

Nana Mensah will star opposite the Oscar winner

| London |

| London |

29 August 2024

Adrien Brody and Nana Mensah (© left is supplied to all news desks by the production uncredited, right is by Stephanie Diani)

The Donmar Warehouse has unveiled the full cast for the world premiere of Lindsey Ferrentino’s The Fear of 13, marking the first production for Tim Sheader’s tenure as artistic director.

Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody, who was previously announced, will be joined by Nana Mensah, Michael Fox, Aidan Kelly, Posi Morakinyo, Cyril Nri, Ferdy Roberts, and Tommy Sim’aan in the production, based on the true story of Nick Yarris, who spent 22 years on death row.

Directed by Justin Martin, the production will begin previews on 4 October, with an official opening night on 10 October, and will run until 30 November 2024.

The story, which was also the subject of a documentary film by David Sington, is adapted by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone). 

The production features set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, and video design by Ash J Woodward. The score and music direction will be handled by DJ Walde, with hair, wigs, and makeup designed by Campbell Young Associates.

The production team also includes associate director Ed Burnside, voice coach Barbara Houseman, and dialect coach Aundrea Fudge. Casting was directed by Anna Cooper.

Building on the success of their previous collaboration, the Donmar Warehouse will once again partner with Clean Break, providing up to eight volunteering placements in front-of-house roles. These placements are designed to offer employability skills to women aged 18 and above who have either lived experience of the criminal justice system or are at risk of entering it.

