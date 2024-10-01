A major milestone has been set at the Aldwych Theatre, as TINA – The Tina Turner Musical announces it has reached 2,000,000 customers! Already setting records as the longest-running show at the venue, here are five reasons why TINA is simply the best.

1. Welcoming its two millionth audience member!

Now in its sixth year, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical celebrated its two millionth customer last week in London at the Aldwych Theatre. The lucky guest was gifted with a money-can’t-buy prize and invited on stage with their friends to dance with the cast, before meeting TINA star and musical legend Zoe Birkett after the show!

2. An iconic soundtrack

Experience the much-loved hits of a music legend, including “Simply the Best”, “Private Dancer” and the classic “Proud Mary”, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is an exhilarating celebration of the artist we know and love, and an eye-opening look at her inspirational true story.

3. Outstanding production!

Backed by an amazing live band, stunning production values and world-class performers, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is an exhilarating celebration of the artist we know and love, hosted at the Aldwych Theatre. Immerse yourself in Tina’s truly international odyssey – from Nutbush to the streets of London.

4. An inspiring story like no other!

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical tells the remarkable story of one of the most iconic music legends. Showcasing the journey from humble beginnings to becoming the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” and overcoming adversities, Tina’s resilience and strength is an inspiring story.

5. Magnificent choreography

TINA – The Tina Tuner Musical mirrors the dynamic performances Tina Turner was known for, offering a visual feast of vibrant dance sequences and choreography that leave audiences energised!

