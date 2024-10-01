Sponsored Content

Now seen by two million people in London, here are five reasons why TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is simply the best

The show reached a major milestone last week!

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

| London |

1 October 2024

TTUR
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, production image by Matt Crockett

A major milestone has been set at the Aldwych Theatre, as TINA – The Tina Turner Musical announces it has reached 2,000,000 customers! Already setting records as the longest-running show at the venue, here are five reasons why TINA is simply the best.

1. Welcoming its two millionth audience member!

zoe b 2
Zoe Birkett and the lucky winners on stage!, © Danny Kaan

Now in its sixth year, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical celebrated its two millionth customer last week in London at the Aldwych Theatre. The lucky guest was gifted with a money-can’t-buy prize and invited on stage with their friends to dance with the cast, before meeting TINA star and musical legend Zoe Birkett after the show!

2. An iconic soundtrack

tina
Zoe Birkett and Karis Anderson as Tina Turner, © Matt Crockett

Experience the much-loved hits of a music legend, including “Simply the Best”, “Private Dancer” and the classic “Proud Mary”, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is an exhilarating celebration of the artist we know and love, and an eye-opening look at her inspirational true story.

3. Outstanding production!

Backed by an amazing live band, stunning production values and world-class performers, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is an exhilarating celebration of the artist we know and love, hosted at the Aldwych Theatre. Immerse yourself in Tina’s truly international odyssey – from Nutbush to the streets of London.

4. An inspiring story like no other!

Tina 2
Zoe Birkett and the company, © Danny Kaan

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical tells the remarkable story of one of the most iconic music legends. Showcasing the journey from humble beginnings to becoming the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” and overcoming adversities, Tina’s resilience and strength is an inspiring story.

5. Magnificent choreography

TINA – The Tina Tuner Musical mirrors the dynamic performances Tina Turner was known for, offering a visual feast of vibrant dance sequences and choreography that leave audiences energised!

Book now below!

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Laurie P

Lucie Jones and Laurie Perkins perform “With You” from Ghost

She stars in a West End concert staging next week