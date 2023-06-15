Tina – The Tina Turner Musical announces new West End cast

New casting has been announced for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical as it continues its West End run in the wake of the death of Tina Turner.

From 8 June, Karis Anderson, currently in the ensemble, will share the role of Tina with Elesha Paul Moses who continues in the role. Okezie Morro (Moon on a Rainbow Shawl) will join the show to play Ike Turner.

Mark Anderson joins to play record producer Phil Spector and lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton will play record company marketing manager Erwin Bach, current ensemble member Vanessa Dumatey will play Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester continues as Tina’s Grandmother, Earl Gregory joins to play Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington joins as Tina’s manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton joins to play Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Jarius McClanahan joins as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett joins to play Tina’s mother Zelma.

Ensemble members are Lauren Allan as Toni, Turrell Barrett-Wallace who continues to play Tina’s son Ronnie, Joey James who continues to play Tina’s son Craig and Thomas Sutcliffe who continues to play Carpenter.

The Ikettes are played by new cast members Morgan Broome, Amara Campbell and Abiola Efunshile, while the swings are Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Jenna Bonner, Ana Cardoso, Junior Delius, Livvy Evans, Ewan Grant, Imogen Rose Hart, Llewellyn Jamal, Amy Punter, Ellie Seaton and Samuel J Weir.

The children’s casting includes Shaniyah Abrahams, Seikemi Okotore and Shyanne Ononiwu as Young Anna Mae Bullock, Eden Butcher, Adisa Richards and Ezmai Robinson as Young Alline Bullock and AJ Aboiralor, Ayden Beale and Philip Kamau as Young Craig.

Phyllida Lloyd’s production of Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins’ play is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG and fight direction by Kate Waters.