New West End shows to be streamed on National Theatre’s platform this autumn

National Theatre at Home has revealed five new productions joining its streaming service this autumn, including All My Sons, Teeth ‘N’ Smiles, The Fifth Step, War Horse and The Audience.

The first title to arrive will be Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, available from 1 September 2026. Captured during its West End run at the Wyndham’s Theatre, the production is directed by Ivo Van Hove and stars Bryan Cranston, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Paapa Essiedu, alongside Tom Glynn-Carney and Hayley Squires.

David Hare’s Teeth ‘N’ Smiles follows on 8 September 2026. Filmed during its West End engagement at the Duke of York’s Theatre, the production stars Rebecca Lucy Taylor as Maggie, with original music.

From 1 October 2026, audiences will be able to stream David Ireland’s The Fifth Step, starring Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman. Directed by Finn den Hertog, the play was originally produced by National Theatre of Scotland before transferring to London’s @sohoplace, where it was filmed for National Theatre Live.

Two further productions will be released on 22 October 2026. The National Theatre’s recent revival of War Horse, captured during its return to the Olivier Theatre this summer, will join the platform. Based on Michael Morpurgo’s novel, the production is adapted by Nick Stafford and was originally directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, featuring the celebrated puppetry of Handspring Puppet Company.

Also launching globally on the same date is The Audience, starring Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II. Written by Peter Morgan and directed by Stephen Daldry, the production was filmed during its 2013 West End run and became one of the most widely seen National Theatre Live cinema releases.

The National Theatre confirmed that all productions include captions, while more than 90 per cent of titles on the service are also available with audio description.