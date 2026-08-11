Mean Girls tour issues casting update

A new cast member will join the touring company of Mean Girls.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning new musical is currently on its first UK and Ireland tour.

Based on the 2004 Paramount Pictures film, the musical follows Cady Heron as she attempts to navigate the social politics of North Shore High and disrupt the rule of the so-called “Plastics”.

Currently starring in the new tour are Emily Lane as Cady Heron, Vivian Panka as Regina George, Sophie Pourret as Karen Smith, Georgie Buckland as Janis Sarkisian, Faye Tozer as Ms Heron/Ms Norbury/Mrs George, Kiara Dario as Gretchen Wieners, Max Gill as Damian Hubbard, Karim Zeroual as Kevin Ganatra and Joshua Elmore as Mr Duvall, with Ben Oatley as Aaron Samuels.

It has now been confirmed that Jennifer Ellison will play Ms Heron/Ms Norbury/Mrs George in Bristol, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Wimbledon, Birmingham, Southampton and Newcastle.

Tozer will play the roles in Canterbury, Blackpool, Dublin, Crawley, Bradford, Norwich, Nottingham and Sheffield. You can view full tour dates here.

Charlie Barnard, Rebekah Bryant, Michael Dean-Wilson, Savannah Ffrench, Fergie Fraser, Thomas Gotobed, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Trisha Kumar, Sadie Levett, Arjun Mudahar, Jessie Odeleye, Stefanos Petri, Charlotte Pourret, Jack Rose, Tori Louise Ryan, Lillia Squires, Jayd’n Tyrone and Chay Wills complete the company.

The musical has a book by Tina Fey, music and vocal arrangements by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair design by Josh Marquette, musical supervision/vocal, dance, incidental and additional music arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by John Clancy, dance and incidental music arrangements by Glen Kelly and casting by Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.

Mean Girls premiered in 2017 at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, before transferring to Broadway in 2018. It completed two national tours in the US and ran in the West End from June 2024 to June 2025, where it was seen by over 330,000 people.

The tour is produced by Lorne Michaels, Crossroads Live and Sonia Friedman Productions.