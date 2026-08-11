Hadestown film confirms UK cinema release date

The West End live capture of Hadestown, starring the Broadway musical’s original cast members, has seemingly confirmed its UK release date.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back. With music, lyrics and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the show has direction by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.

In 2025, original Broadway cast members reunited in London for a limited season where the recording took place across three performances. Featuring in the film, titled Hadestown: The Musical, are André de Shields as Hermes, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Amber Gray as Persephone and Patrick Page as Hades.

Also appearing are WhatsOnStage Award nominee Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel as the Fates. The workers are Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short, with the swings Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs and Miriam Nyarko.

It was filmed by director Brett Sullivan of Steam Motion and Sound. This is the first of a series of Broadway live captures that Crosswalk and LD plan on embarking on together.

Watch the trailer here:

The creative team also includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK associate director), and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow. US casting is by Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley.

Hadestown was released in North America earlier this summer, and you can read our critic’s thoughts here.

Eager fans have now spotted showtimes pop up on popular cinema chains from 13 October 2026, in line with the initially announced plans for the film to arrive in the UK that month. The showings will come a few months ahead of the show’s first UK and Ireland tour.

The show continues to play in the West End and on Broadway.