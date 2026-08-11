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Sophie Okonedo-led A Month in the Country at the Donmar Warehouse – rehearsal photos released

The play starts performances this month

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

11 August 2026

Sophie Okonedo in rehearsals for A MONTH IN THE COUNTRY Donmar Warehouse photo by Helen Murray (1)
Sophie Okonedo in rehearsals for A Month in the Country, © Helen Murray

The Donmar Warehouse has revealed first-look photos of A Month in the Country.

Lyndsey Turner will direct Brian Friel’s adaptation of Ivan Turgenev’s famed play, led by Sophie Okonedo as Natalya Petrovna.

The play runs from 22 August to 3 October, with a press night set for 2 September.

Okonedo will be joined by Thomas Arnold (as Arkady Islayev), Jessica Brindle (Katya), Susan Brown (Anna Islayeva), Rachelle Diedericks (Vera Aleksandrovna), Patrick Gibson (Aleksey Belyayev), Mark Hadfield (Herr Schaaf), Michael Hodgson (Alfanasy Bolshintsov), Jonathan Livingstone (Matvey), Alistair Petrie (Michel Rakitin), Daniel Rigby (Ignaty Shpigelsky), and Amanda Wilkin (Lizaveta Bogdanovna).

The creative team also comprises designer Leslie Travers, sound designer Max Pappenheim, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, movement director and intimacy coordinator Anna Morrissey, composer Angus MacRae and casting director Lotte Hines.

Rachelle Diedericks and Patrick Gibson in rehearsals for A MONTH IN THE COUNTRY Donmar Warehouse photo by Helen Murray
Rachelle Diedericks and Patrick Gibson in rehearsals for A Month in the Country, © Helen Murray
Jessica Brindle in rehearsals for A MONTH IN THE COUNTRY Donmar Warehouse photo by Helen Murray
Jessica Brindle in rehearsals for A Month in the Country, © Helen Murray
Jonathan Livingstone in rehearsals for A MONTH IN THE COUNTRY Donmar Warehouse photo by Helen Murray
Jonathan Livingstone in rehearsals for A Month in the Country, © Helen Murray
Thomas Arnold and Daniel Rigby in rehearsals for A MONTH IN THE COUNTRY Donmar Warehouse photo by Helen Murray
Thomas Arnold and Daniel Rigby in rehearsals for A Month in the Country, © Helen Murray
Alistair Petrie in rehearsals for A MONTH IN THE COUNTRY Donmar Warehouse photo by Helen Murray
Alistair Petrie in rehearsals for A Month in the Country, © Helen Murray
Amanda Wilkin, Susan Brown, and Mark Hadfield in rehearsals for A MONTH IN THE COUNTRY Donmar Warehouse photo by Helen Murray
Amanda Wilkin, Susan Brown, and Mark Hadfield in rehearsals for A Month in the Country, © Helen Murray
Sophie Okonedo in rehearsals for A MONTH IN THE COUNTRY Donmar Warehouse photo by Helen Murray
Sophie Okonedo in rehearsals for A Month in the Country, © Helen Murray
Michael Hodgson in rehearsals for A MONTH IN THE COUNTRY Donmar Warehouse photo by Helen Murray
Michael Hodgson in rehearsals for A Month in the Country, © Helen Murray
Mark Hadfield in rehearsals for A MONTH IN THE COUNTRY Donmar Warehouse photo by Helen Murray
Mark Hadfield in rehearsals for A Month in the Country, © Helen Murray
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