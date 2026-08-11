Sophie Okonedo-led A Month in the Country at the Donmar Warehouse – rehearsal photos released

The play starts performances this month

The Donmar Warehouse has revealed first-look photos of A Month in the Country.

Lyndsey Turner will direct Brian Friel’s adaptation of Ivan Turgenev’s famed play, led by Sophie Okonedo as Natalya Petrovna.

The play runs from 22 August to 3 October, with a press night set for 2 September.

Okonedo will be joined by Thomas Arnold (as Arkady Islayev), Jessica Brindle (Katya), Susan Brown (Anna Islayeva), Rachelle Diedericks (Vera Aleksandrovna), Patrick Gibson (Aleksey Belyayev), Mark Hadfield (Herr Schaaf), Michael Hodgson (Alfanasy Bolshintsov), Jonathan Livingstone (Matvey), Alistair Petrie (Michel Rakitin), Daniel Rigby (Ignaty Shpigelsky), and Amanda Wilkin (Lizaveta Bogdanovna).

The creative team also comprises designer Leslie Travers, sound designer Max Pappenheim, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, movement director and intimacy coordinator Anna Morrissey, composer Angus MacRae and casting director Lotte Hines.