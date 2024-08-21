Theatre News

New musical Winghaven Park to receive staged workshop performances in London, with casting revealed

You could be among the first to see the show next month

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

London

21 August 2024

Headshots of Victoria Hamilton-Barritt and Summer Strallen
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt and Summer Strallen, provided by the production uncredited

Exclusive: Three staged workshop performances of the new musical Winghaven Park are set to take place in London next month.

Written by Lisa Peretti (The Box) and directed by Gabriel Barre (Here You Come Again), the piece is set in America during World War II. It follows a Hollywood movie star named Vera Webster, as she returns to her childhood home, Winghaven Park, in Vashon Island, colliding with her estranged sister and rekindling a romance with her high school sweetheart.

The cast for the workshops is led by Summer Strallen (Young Frankenstein) as Vera Webster, alongside Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Bronco Billy) as Lilly, Ryan Anderson (Pippin) as Barnes, Charlotte Kennedy (My Fair Lady) as Betty, and Anton Stephans (Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical) as Rick.

The creative team also includes musical supervisor Paul Schofield, set designer Justin Williams, costume designer Rubin Speed, lighting designer Toby Darvill, sound designer Dan Samson and casting director Harry Blumenau.

Winghaven Park will be performed on Wednesday 25 September at 8pm and on Thursday 26 September at 2:30pm and 7pm at St Paul’s, the Actors Church in Covent Garden. At each workshop, 100 tickets (priced at £22) will be available to the public.

