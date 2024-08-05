David Hunter’s new musical Stuck to have workshop performance in the West End

The Waitress and Time Traveller’s Wife star is back with a new musical!

Exclusive: David Hunter will host a special public workshop performance of his brand-new musical, titled Stuck.

It follows a man, Jason, who remembers his days working in a band as he grapples with being a full-time parent – days now full of school runs, lunchboxes and more. Things come to a head as he’s forced to take steps to reunite his family.

The show is written and performed by Hunter, and will be presented as a workshopped performance at the Duchess Theatre in London on Monday 2 December – offering audiences an initial glimpse at what may one day be a fully realised production.

The show is directed by Dean Johnson with musical direction by Adam Hoskins and dramaturgy by Kerry Frampton. Further casting and creative team is to be announced.

Aside from a whole host of major theatre credits including Once, Waitress, The Time Traveller’s Wife and Kinky Boots, WhatsOnStage Award-nominee Hunter has worked on a variety of original material, having released special EPs and created a musical, The Space Between, over lockdown with co-writer Caroline Kay.

Tickets for Stuck are on sale via the venue website now.