Menier Chocolate Factory to revive Jerry’s Girls this summer

Jerry’s Girls, the celebration of Broadway composer Jerry Herman, will run at the Menier Chocolate Factory this summer.

The production, directed by Hannah Chissick, with choreography by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Matt Cole and musical supervision and arrangements by Sarah Travis, will celebrate multi-award-winner Herman’s works, including numbers from Mame, Hello Dolly!, Milk and Honey, Mack and Mabel, and La Cage Aux Folles.

An all-female cast and band will present the revival, which runs from 18 May to 29 June in a limited season at the Southwark venue.

Jerry’s Girls was first created by Herman and collaborator Larry Alford in 1981, opening Off-Broadway to critical acclaim, and going on to have a national tour and a Tony-nominated run on Broadway, directed and choreographed by Wayne Cilento. It was previously presented in London in 2015, running at the St James Theatre (now the Other Palace) studio, and the Jermyn Street Theatre.

Casting will be announced in due course.