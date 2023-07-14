Master of the House: The Theatres of Cameron Mackintosh wins the Architectural History Book of the Year award

Master of the House: The Theatres of Cameron Mackintosh has taken home the inaugural prize for Architectural History Book of the Year.

Awarded at a ceremony at the Zaha Hadid Foundation in Clerkenwell this past Wednesday, 12 July, as part of the World Architecture Festival, the book is written by Michael Coveney with a foreword by Cameron Mackintosh and was published in October 2022.

Mackintosh commented: “Michael’s wonderful commentary on the history of the West End is full of funny and witty observations, informed by the critical eye of a sharp and seasoned critic, who has seen many of the great and not-so-great productions of the last 50 years. This book is as fun to read as it is as beautiful to look at in this superbly curated compendium which makes me very proud of what my team have achieved to ensure that these unique and dazzlingly designed theatres will play host to the greatest productions, artists and applauding audiences for at least another 100 years!”

Coveney added: “I am delighted that the award honours the story I was charged with telling: Cameron’s thirty-year campaign to refurbish, rebuild and restore eight glorious theatres, rendering them not only beautiful, comfortable and exquisitely decorated but also resoundingly fit for modern purpose. This amazing campaign was sustained by a first-class team of builders, artisans, plaster craftsmen and painters, led by architect Julian Middleton and interior designer Clare Ferraby. The book has been beautifully produced, too, by Unicorn, and is illustrated from the treasure trove that is Cameron’s archive, superbly maintained by Rosy Runciman, without whom the book would not have been so good, let alone worthy of such a wonderful award.”

The book showcases Delfont Mackintosh’s eight historic West End theatres from their origins and refurbishments to the iconic productions and stars they have accommodated. It also boasts archive illustrations, original architectural plans, show posters and specially commissioned photographs.

