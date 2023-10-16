We give you the low down on each of the 14 contestants!

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream is heading for TV screens this weekend, and it’s high time to introduce the 14 hopefuls battling for the roles of Sky and Sophie in the West End production of the ABBA show. Bear in mind – all 14 have already had to battle thousands of applicants just to get onto the TV!

We’ve already done a pretty comprehensive breakdown of what’s going on in the series here, but we thought a special look at each contestant would allow you to know who’s who and what they’re up to.

We’ve had a cheeky look at the first episode already, which saw all 14 contestants battling it out in front of the expert judging panel with six numbers (performed either by pairs or trios) to stay in the competition – if you scroll down you can find out a bit more! Here are the stars heading to your screens this autumn…

The Sophies

Leah

During filming, Leah Rutherford was in her second year at drama school – so has yet to perform professionally. But she teams up with Esme in the first episode for a splendid duet!

Maddy

Maddy Erzan-Essien graduated over the summer from Urdang, and performs an up-tempo, fun first number alongside Stephanie.

Stephanie

Recent Guildford School of Acting (GSA) graduate Stephanie Costi has done a couple of pantomimes in Godalming and Harrogate, but to many was seen recently rocking the West End Live stage in a one-off number from hit musical Babies. She teams up with Maddy in episode one to deliver a comedy number!

Stevie

Stevie Doc is a 2023 ArtsEd grad, and has yet to make her professional debut. She tackles “Chiquitita” with Maisie and Desmonda.

Esme

2021 ArtsEd graduate Esme Bowdler has yet to make her professional debut but tackled a whole range of shows at ArtsEd, and before that appeared in choirs at prestigious events like the Olivier Awards and the special Gillian Lynne tribute in the West End. She duets with Leah.

Desmonda

With an exciting career already unfurling, Desmonda Cathabel is set to play Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin in Edinburgh this autumn, with other credits including From Here To Eternity at Charing Cross Theatre and the special Sondheim gala last year at the Sondheim Theatre. Her first live performance is as part of a trio with Maisie and Stevie, tackling “Chiquitita”.

Maisie

Maisie Waller is the third part of the “Chiquitita” duet with Desmonda and Stevie, and has a great channel of musical theatre covers – worth taking a listen!

The Skys

Owen

Owen Johnston duets to “Waterloo” alongside Zachkiel in episode one, and has recently graduated from Italia Conti with a BA in musical theatre. While training he played a very edgy Sweeney Todd, though this is a slightly different ask!

Zachkiel

The second in the “Waterloo” duo is Zachkiel Smith, who went to the BRIT School before three years at Emil Dale Academy, where he completed training this summer. Performances so far include appearing in the concert staging of new musical Kin at The Other Palace.

Tobias

Tobias Turley graduated from GSA in 2021 but has already made quite the name for himself, appearing in West Side Story in Ljubljana and, more recently, in the fan favourite Heathers the Musical as Kurt Kelly and the understudy JD. He’s part of a lovely trio also including Craig and Marcellus.

Callum

Rose Bruford graduate and actor/singer Callum Ravden, who hasn’t yet made his professional debut, brings a unique quality to his voice in the show, and duets on “Knowing Me, Knowing You” with Darcy in the show.

Marcellus

Marcellus Whyte is also part of the trio with Tobias and Craig, and graduated from Central School in 2023. Stage credits so far have included The Secret Life of Bees, Motown and The Lion King – so we expect exciting things and some impressive vocal discipline!

Darcy

Styling himself as something of a cheeky chappy, Darcy James is the other half of “Knowing Me, Knowing You” with Callum. It’s hard to Google Darcy James, because if you type in “Darcy James musicals”, you get very little beyond references to Broadway legend Brian d’Arcy James. But, according to social media, he has done a special Taylor Swift cabaret recently, performing “Begin Again”. So Swifties unite!

Craig

A Bat Out of Hell and School of Rock alum, Scottish actor Craig Watson is a 2018 GSA grad and, in the first episode, the third part of the performing trio with Marcellus and Tobias.