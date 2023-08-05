Layton Williams to compete on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing

Out of the Darkness… and into the Ballroom!

West End favourite Layton Williams will be heading to the dancefloor this autumn!

During last night’s episode of The One Show on the BBC, Williams was confirmed (alongside Amanda Abbington and Angela Rippon) to be among the line-up for the 2023 edition of Strictly Come Dancing.

“Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in the most iconic dance competition in the UK!,” said Williams. “It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… All the sequins!”

Williams’ many stage credits include Billy Elliot, The Car Man, Hairspray, Rent, and Kiss Me, Kate. For his performance as Jamie New in the smash hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, he received a Black British Theatre Award for Best Male Actor in a Musical in 2019. In addition, he went on to be named LGBTQ+ Champion at the 2020 ceremony. He also starred as Jamie New in the North American premiere of the show at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

On television and film, he is perhaps best known for his role as Stephen Carmichael on Bad Education.

The BBC is yet to confirm the date for the launch of Strictly Come Dancing, however, in previous years, the popular dance show has broadcast episodes between September and December.

