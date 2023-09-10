John Owen-Jones withdraws from five-star La Cage aux Folles

Award-winning stage star John Owen-Jones has withdrawn from the five-star production of La Cage aux Folles at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

Previously playing the role of Edward Dindon in Timothy Sheader’s production in north London, Owen-Jones confirmed the news today to social media followers. In a series of posts, he stated: “I am disappointed to say that, after taking medical advice, I must withdraw from the brilliant production of La Cage Aux Folles at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and not perform for the remaining two weeks of the run.

“I’ve been fighting a nasty viral throat infection for weeks and whilst I am slowly improving it has become clear that I must rest from performing for a little while to aid my full recovery. I’m very sad to leave earlier than planned as I think the show is sensational – in fact I highly recommend you make a visit – and I am grateful to everyone at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre for their understanding and support.”

The show, which continues its extended run until 23 September 2023, received a glowing five-star review, last month when it opened. Marking Sheader’s final production as artistic director at the helm, the musical features a book by Harvey Fierstein, a score by Jerry Herman (including classics such as “I Am What I Am” and “The Best of Times”), and is based on the play by Jean Poiret. It follows a gay couple whose son is about to marry a woman with ultra-conservative parents.

