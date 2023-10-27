Influence with Kit Young at Collective Theatre – review

Stockroom’s Influence is the first play to be performed at the Collective Theatre, a beautiful and intimate new space in Finsbury Park, and is a great introduction to how it can be used. Starring Kit Young as The Magician, the show sets itself up as his attempt to re-enact his grandfather’s magician act, but with a new spin: he will complete the act that his grandfather could never quite pull off. Fittingly for a play on this theme, the show is laced with secrets and the winding question of whether or not they will be revealed.

The magic tricks in the show are clearly of an incredibly high quality and delightful to watch, and even if you can guess how one or two of them works, Young’s Magician is charming and slick enough that it doesn’t lessen any joy. The play’s combination of trickery and (apparent) honesty is well-balanced, and even if this were just a slightly left-field magician show, it would be an entertaining evening. It does twist into other directions, which I won’t reveal here, but will say that these moments never feel quite as thrilling as the magic itself.