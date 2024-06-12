HOME Manchester announces autumn/winter season, including Miracle on 34th Street musical

HOME Manchester has revealed details for its forthcoming autumn/winter season.

Alongside the previously announced visit of Rob Madge’s My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?), which is scheduled to conclude its UK tour in Manchester from 19 to 25 August, another highlight of the programming is a musical adaptation of the beloved Christmas classic, Miracle on 34th Street.

Directed by Sara Joyce and produced by HOME, the festive production will run from 6 to 31 December. Set in New York City at a major department store on the brink of collapse, the musical follows a kind-hearted stranger who steps in as a last-minute replacement for the store’s Santa. After claiming, however, to be the real deal, and a subsequent arrest, it is in the hands of a young girl named Susan to restore the world’s belief in him.

Other highlights include Two of Us (26 to 28 September), presented by Watford Palace Theatre and based on the screenplay by Mark Stanfield, tells the story of an imagined final meeting between John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

After The Act (12 to 16 November), presented by Breach Theatre, is a funny and unapologetically queer ’80s-inspired musical that explores the impact of Margaret Thatcher’s Section 28, which banned the “promotion” of homosexuality in schools. And brand-new interactive show Feel Me (9 to 10 Octoer), presented by the Paper Birds, asks audience members (via their mobile phones), who and what they care about from the stories unfolding live on stage in front of them.

Read the full season details on the HOME website.