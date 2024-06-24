Heartstopper star Bradley Riches to make pantomime debut

Riches is flying to Aylesbury for The Further Adventures of Peter Pan

Bradley Riches (Heartstopper, Celebrity Big Brother) will star as Peter Pan in The Further Adventures of Peter Pan: The Return of Captain Hook this Christmas.

The pantomime will run at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from 6 December 2024 to 5 January 2025, with Riches joined by Andy Collins as the lovable Smee.

Riches said today: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be playing Peter Pan at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre this Christmas. Peter Pan is such an iconic character and I can’t wait to bring him to life.

“There’s going to be so many songs and dances, but most importantly so much fun, laughter and a little bit of pixie dust. I can’t wait to fly into Neverland with you all!”

Riches is currently on stage in London, appearing in the world premiere production of Babies at the Other Palace.

His other credits include Saltburn, Wreck and 1917, while he published his first book A Different Kind of Superpower in 2023. It details Riches’ experiences after being diagnosed with autism aged nine.