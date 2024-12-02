whatsonstage white
Fawlty Towers to embark on UK tour

The classic comedy will wrap up in the West End next spring, but will have a future life across the nation

Alex Wood

| London |

2 December 2024

Fawlty Towers Adam Jackson Smith (Basil), Emma Fenney (Johanna), Steven Meo (Wilhelm), Greg Haiste (Gunter). Photo Credit Hugo Glendinning
Adam Jackson-Smith (Basil), Emma Fenney (Johanna), Steven Meo (Wilhelm), Greg Haiste (Gunter). © Hugo Glendinning

Fawlty Towers will be touring the nation after its West End season concludes.

The show, penned by John Cleese, is based on the cult classic sitcom of the same name that he also starred in.

It will close in the West End on 1 March 2025, and subsequently open at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on 30 September.

After that, it will visit Eastbourne, Bournemouth, Wimbledon, Wycombe, Manchester, Liverpool, Northampton, Southend, and Plymouth, before ending the year in Guildford.

Into 2026 the tour will stop in Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Wolverhampton, Stoke, Southampton, Ipswich, Birmingham, Bradford, Blackpool, Torquay, Cornwall, Milton Keynes, Llandudno, Hull, York, Woking, Nottingham, Norwich, Cardiff, Newcastle and Dartford before wrapping up in Oxford.

You can watch Cleese discuss the show with WhatsOnStage below:

Led by director Caroline Jay Ranger (Only Fool and Horses: The Musical), the creative team includes set and costume designer Liz Ascroft, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Rory Madden, casting director Anne Vosser, assistant director Denise Ranger and resident director Chris Kiely.

