Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney to perform London concert

Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney will perform a special one-off concert in the West End next month.

The event comes ahead of the original leads of Hadestown returning to London for a strictly limited, and now sold-out, season from 11 February. The cast won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album in 2020 for the original Broadway cast recording.

Next week, Noblezada will conclude her run as Daisy in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. The Tony Award-winning show arrives in London this summer, with casting to be revealed. Later this year, Noblezada will assume the role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

Best known for originating the roles of Orpheus and Eurydice in the National Theatre’s London production of Hadestown, before taking the show to Broadway, the duo will perform at His Majesty’s Theatre on Sunday 9 February at 3pm – hours ahead of the WhatsOnStage Awards, which will be running at 7pm at The London Palladium, where Hadestown is nominated for four awards.