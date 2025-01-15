Eva Noblezada and Orville Peck to star in Cabaret on Broadway

The Hadestown star heads to the Kit Kat Club

Cabaret has unveiled fresh Broadway casting.

Country music star Orville Peck and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Eva Noblezada will star as Emcee and Sally Bowles respectively from 31 March. Noblezada will join the show as soon as she wraps up her time in Hadestown in the West End.

Peck and Noblezada will play a limited 16-week engagement through to Sunday 20 July.

Cabaret has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

The creative team for Broadway includes choreographer Julia Cheng, music supervisor and music director Jennifer Whyte, scenic/club/costume designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Nick Lidster, hair and wig designer Sam Cox, makeup designer Guy Common, associate director and prologue director Jordan Fein, and prologue composer and prologue music director Angus MacRae.

The show also stars two-time Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award nominee Bebe Neuwirth, Calvin Leon Smith as Clifford Bradshaw, 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz; Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig, and Michelle Aravena as Fritzie/Kost.

The cast of Cabaret also includes Gabi Campo as Frenchie, Ayla Ciccone-Burton as Helga, Colin Cunliffe as Hans, Kayla Jenerson as Rosie, Marty Lauter as Victor, Loren Lester as Herman/Max, David Merino as Lulu, Julian Ramos as Bobby, MiMi Scardulla as Texas, and Paige Smallwood. Swings include Maya Bowles, Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

