Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho to make Broadway debuts in Cabaret

Musician Adam Lambert and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho will make their Broadway debuts as the first replacements for the Emcee and Sally Bowles in the new revival of Cabaret at the August Wilson Theatre.

Lambert and Cravalho will appear in the show from 16 September 2024 to 30 March 2-25, with original stars Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin playing their final performances on 14 September.

Both artists will continue the current schedule of seven performances a week. Lambert is best known as the current frontman of Queen, as well as a veteran of American Idol and the North American tour of Wicked. Cravalho voices the title role in Disney’s Moana and the upcoming Moana 2, and co-starred as Janis in the recent Mean Girls musical film. She also appeared in Evita in Concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane last summer.

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret also stars Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider, Ato Blankson-Wood as Clifford Bradshaw, Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig, Natascia Diaz as Fritzie/Kost, Gabi Campo as Frenchie, Ayla Ciccone-Burton as Helga, Colin Cunliffe as Hans, Marty Lauter as Victor, Loren Lester as Herman/Max, David Merino as Lulu, Julian Ramos as Bobby, MiMi Scardulla as Texas, and Paige Smallwood as Rosie. Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, features dancers Alaïa, Iron Bryan, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair, and swings Ida Saki and Spencer James Weidie. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

Cabaret has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

The creative team for Broadway includes choreographer Julia Cheng, music supervisor and music director Jennifer Whyte, scenic/club/costume designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Nick Lidster, hair and wig designer Sam Cox, makeup designer Guy Common, associate director and prologue director Jordan Fein, and prologue composer and prologue music director Angus MacRae.

Tickets for the West End production are on sale below.