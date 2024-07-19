Watch Rhea Norwood perform “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret

She is currently starring as Sally Bowles at the Kit Kat Club

Get a look inside the Kit Kat Club as current Sally Bowles, Rhea Norwood, performs “Maybe This Time” with Ben Ferguson, filmed by Umbrella Rooms.

In the West End production of Cabaret she is joined by Layton Williams as the Emcee, Sally Ann Triplett (as Fraulein Schneider) and Fenton Gray (as Herr Schultz).

The cast also includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (as Cliff Bradshaw), Wilf Scolding (as Ernst Ludwig), Jessica Kirton (as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie), Liv Alexander (as Texas), Natalie Chua (as Frenchie), Laura Delany (as Rosie), Taite-Elliot Drew (as Hans), Damon Gould (as Victor), El Haq Latief (as Helga), Grant Neal (as Herman/Max), Hicaro Nicolai (as Lulu) and Travis Ross (as Bobby), alongside Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden. Myers also plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

The show, which first opened in the West End in late 2021, is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

A Broadway production with Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin is also currently playing in New York.

