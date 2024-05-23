Layton Williams, Rhea Norwood, Sally Ann Triplett and Fenton Gray in rehearsals for Cabaret – first look

The new stars join the Kit Kat Club next month

New rehearsal shots have been released for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, featuring incoming cast members Layton Williams, Rhea Norwood, Sally Ann Triplett and Fenton Gray.

The quartet are set to begin performances on 3 June 2024, with Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) taking on the role of the Emcee, Norwood (Heartstopper) as Sally Bowles, Triplett (Roald Dahl’s The Witches) as Fraulein Schneider and Fenton Gray (Cats) as Herr Schultz.

The show, which first opened in the West End in late 2021, is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

Current stars Cara Delevingne (as Sally Bowles), Luke Treadaway (as the Emcee), Beverley Klein (as Frau Schneider) and Teddy Kempner (as Herr Schultz) will complete their time in the show on 1 June 2024.

Continuing in the production will be Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (as Cliff Bradshaw), Wilf Scolding (as Ernst Ludwig), Jessica Kirton (as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie), Liv Alexander (as Texas), Natalie Chua (as Frenchie), Laura Delany (as Rosie), Taite-Elliot Drew (as Hans), Damon Gould (as Victor), El Haq Latief (as Helga), Grant Neal (as Herman/Max), Hicaro Nicolai (as Lulu) and Travis Ross (as Bobby), alongside Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden. Myers also plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

A Broadway production with Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin is also currently playing in New York.

Tickets for the London production are on sale below.