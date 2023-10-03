Details have been revealed for the cinema screening of the Almeida’s revival of Spring Awakening.

First seen in its new production in late 2021, Spring Awakening tells a story of adolescent anarchy, set to a score by Duncan Sheik (music) and Steven Sater (book and lyrics). The piece sees a group of teenagers – silenced and controlled by a censorious society – discover a new world of feeling and freedom outside the classroom, with beautiful and devastating consequences. It received a glowing review from Sarah Crompton, who described it as “a triumphant achievement.”

Appearing in the show are Laurie Kynaston (Melchior), Amara Okereke (Wendle), Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea (Hanschen), Asha Banks (Thea), Taylor Bradshaw (ensemble), Catherine Cusack (all the adult women), Carly-Sophia Davies (Ilse), Kit Esuruoso (Otto), Mark Lockyer (all the adult men), Bella Maclean (Martha), Emily Ooi (ensemble), Joe Pitts (Georg), Maia Tamrakar (Anna), Stuart Thompson (Moritz) and Zheng Xi Yong (Ernst).

It will be screened in selected cinemas across the UK on Wednesday 1 November. The venues in question are Curzon’s Bloomsbury, Canterbury Westgate, Mayfair, Oxford and Richmond venues and Everyman’s Bristol, Chelmsford, Edinburgh, Harrogate and Newcastle.

Tickets are now on sale via Curzon and Everyman.

The hit musical is directed by Rupert Goold and features choreography by Lynne Page, design by Miriam Buether, costumes by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Sheik and Simon Hale and musical direction by Jo Cichonska. Casting is by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.