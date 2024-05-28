Christmas Comes to Moominvalley to have world premiere in London

The world premiere stage adaptation of Tove Jansson’s classic tale, Christmas Comes to Moominvalley, will open at Jacksons Lane in north London.

The new production, featuring acrobatics and juggling, is the first Moomin show to be created using contemporary circus. Adapted and directed by Kaveh Rahnama, it will run from 7 December 2024 to 5 January 2025, with a preview on 6 December and a press night on 13 December. The adaptation, based on Jansson’s story The Fir Tree, has been commissioned to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Moomins as part of Jacksons Lane’s 50th birthday programme.

Roleff Kråkström, Managing director at Moomin Characters, said today: “Moomin Characters is always thinking about new and creative ways to showcase the Moomin stories, and we are very excited to see Tove’s stories come to life via the medium of circus to kick off our Moomin 80 celebrations in the UK. It is especially fitting as the Moomins first encounter with the circus happened in Tove’s long running Moomin comic strip for the London Evening News, which featured the story of Moomintroll developing a crush on a visiting circus performer called Miss Lagoona.”

The cast is yet to be announced, but the creative team includes designer Alison Alexander and music/sound designer Liam Quinn.

Tickets are available through Jacksons Lane’s box office, with prices ranging from £14 to £25, and special £10 tickets for schools and preview performances. The show is suitable for ages 3 to 103.