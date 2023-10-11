Cast set for Tinker Bell musical workshop

The new musical is currently in development

The cast and creative team for the workshop presentation of Tinker Bell the Musical has been revealed.

Set to be presented at The Other Palace to industry guests next week, the piece is inspired by J M Barrie’s world-famous character, set within the world of Peter Pan (though before the arrival of Wendy Darling). It follows Tinker Bell after she is forced to flee Neverland and seek refuge, alongside a series of fairy friends, in Kensington Gardens, during a Victorian age of technological revolution.

It is penned by Ryan Carey-Hills and Lauren Hendricks (Nursery Crimes), who have amassed a big TikTok following in recent years, while being produced by RED Entertainment.

The full cast includes WhatsOnStage Award-winner Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde), Alice Fearn (Come From Away), Chloe Hart (Six), Laura Baldwin (Cinderella), Carl Man (Wicked), alongside Gavin Alex, Mervin Noronha, Julian Brett, Beth Hinton-Lever, Nathaniel Morrison and Malachi Ayantuga. The cast will be accompanied by the West End Gospel Choir.

The show is directed by Lisa Miller with general management and casting by Jack Maple Productions. Future plans for the musical are to be revealed.