Cast for Cyrano at the Park Theatre announced

30 October 2024

The Edinburgh Fringe hit Cyrano has announced its London casting.

A contemporary, gender-swapped take on Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, the piece is set to run at London’s Park Theatre from 11 December 2024 to 11 January 2025.

Written and led by Australian actor and playwright Virginia Gay, Cyrano received critical acclaim and a Fringe First award during its sold-out premiere at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh this past summer.

Gay, known for her roles in Colin from Accounts and Winners and Losers, stars as Cyrano, with Jessica Whitehurst (The Comedy of Errors at Shakespeare’s Globe) taking on the role of Roxanne. Joining them is Joseph Evans, who will make his stage debut as Yan after appearing in Coronation Street. The cast is rounded out by Tessa Wong (Black Mirror), David Tarkenter (The Motive and the Cue and The Red Barn at the National Theatre), and Tanvi Virmani (Minority Report, The Crown Jewels).

Directed by Clare Watson, this Fringe First award-winning production’s team includes designer Amanda Stoodley, lighting designer Andy Purves, and casting director Naomi Downham. Cyrano is produced by Roast Productions.

