Romola Garai beats herself to win an Olivier Award

The performer was double-nominated!

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

6 April 2025

Romola Garai, provided uncredited by Giant
Romola Garai has tonight been presented with an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

In the category, she beat competition from Sharon D Clarke (for The Importance Of Being Earnest at the National Theatre), Gina McKee (for The Years at Almeida Theatre and Harold Pinter Theatre), as well as herself.

Winning the Award for her performance in The Years, she also received a nomination for her performance in Giant after being nominated twice in the same category.

Follow along with the Olivier Awards winners here, as they are announced live.

