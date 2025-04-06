Imelda Staunton wins fifth Olivier Award

Imelda Staunton has received the 2025 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Also nominated in the category were Chumisa Dornford-May (for Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 at Donmar Warehouse), Lauren Drew (for Titanique at Criterion Theatre), Clare Foster (for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button at Ambassadors Theatre), and Lara Pulver (for Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre).

Staunton won after leading a hit revival of Hello, Dolly! at The London Palladium last summer. She also picked up her third WhatsOnStage Award for the performance earlier this year.

Having been nominated on 14 separate occasions, the performer has previously won the Olivier Awards for Best Performance in a Supporting Role for A Chorus of Disapproval and The Corn Is Green (1985), Best Actress in a Musical for Into the Woods (1991), Sweeney Todd (2013), and Gypsy (2016).

Next up, she’ll be starring in a new production of George Bernard Shaw’s Mrs Warren’s Profession alongside her daughter Bessie Carter. The new revival sees Staunton reuniting with director Dominic Cooke.

