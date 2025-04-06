whatsonstage white
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button wins Best New Musical at the Olivier Awards 2025

The show was first seen Off-West End and is now playing at the Ambassadors Theatre

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

6 April 2025

TCOBB
Clare Foster (Elowen Keene) and John Dagleish (Benjamin Button), © Marc Brenner

As the 2025 Olivier Awards draw to a close, the coveted Best New Musical prize has been revealed.

This year’s nominees include The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, MJ The Musical, Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812, and Why Am I So Single?.

All of which performed at the annual event, hosted this year by Billy Porter and Beverley Knight. You can catch up with all of this year’s winners here.

Ultimately, the award was presented to Darren Clark and Jethro Compton’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Currently playing at the Ambassadors Theatre, it follows last year’s winners Operation Mincemeat in triumphing after successful runs off-West End.

It was the most nominated new British musical at this year’s event. Leads John Dagleish and Clare Foster were nominated in their respective categories, with Dagleish taking home the prize, alongside Clark and Mark Aspinall winning for Outstanding Musical Contribution.

Check out the full list of winners.

The piece continues to play in the West End.

