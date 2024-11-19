Quizzes

Can you get full marks on the Wicked Jeopardy episode?

See how many Wicked questions you can solve!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

Nationwide

19 November 2024

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, © Photo by StillMoving.Net for Universal Pictures

Here’s a way to test your favourite Wicked fan friend – let them see if they can get full marks on this Wicked Jeopardy special!

The long-running American quiz show had Wicked stars appear to deliver special questions last night – and the questions have now been released.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

You can try the quiz below:

