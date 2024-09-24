Buyer and Cellar at King’s Head Theatre – review

Following a successful off-Broadway debut run in 2013, Buyer and Cellar first landed in the UK in 2015. It’s back again but this time at north London’s revamped King’s Head Theatre. WhatsOnStage Award-winning actor Rob Madge (My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)), as out-of-work LA actor Alex More, provides perfect comedic timing in delivering Jonathan Tolins’ hilarious script, set in Barbra Streisand’s home.

Directed by Kirk Jameson, Buyer and Cellar has a running time of 100 minutes (no interval), so you’ve got to be talented to keep the audience captivated and flinging their heads back with laughter – Jameson achieves this with ease.

It’s an impressive performance from Madge in this fantastical, one-person show, flitting between multiple characters including the iconic Streisand herself, paying homage to the iconic singer and her legendary basement mini-mall.

No, this isn’t based on a true story but yes, Streisand does really have a small shopping area in the cellar of her Malibu pad. You’ll find a clothes shop and antiques outlet there or guests can pick up a treat from the sweet shop and, in the case of this play, a “fro yo” (frozen yogurt). And, this is where all the magic happens.

Alex More’s status as an unemployed actor has led him to this latest career move where he actually runs Streisand’s mall. Although shortlived, things start to look up and it’s a matter of time before he meets the woman herself and an unlikely friendship develops but it’s at the detriment of his relationship, where his partner declares: “It’s me or Barbra!”

Ingrid Hu’s set is minimal, including just one simple chair and one prop (a copy of Streisand’s book, My Passion for Design, which is the inspiration for Tolins’ play). With little to distract us, much is left to the audience’s own imaginations and I’d wager many of us are still pondering which shops we’d want in our own basement malls.

Emily Rose Simon’s sound design is subtle, Madge arrives on set humming “Memory” and there are plenty of references to gay men and their obsession with Streisand. However, if you’re expecting to belt out some classic Streisand numbers, this play isn’t it. Instead, it brings the laughter and leaves you wondering about the lengths actors might have to go to for survival until their next big break.