British Youth Music Theatre announces 2025 season

British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) has provided details for its 2025 season, featuring 14 new musicals, 25 writers and composers and over 600 young performers.

BYMT is the largest commissioner of new musicals in the UK, offering opportunities and professional training for young creatives across the country.

Creative director Emily Gray commented: “It’s thrilling to be working with so many writers from such a range of backgrounds, brought together by a shared passion for creating musicals with and for young people, and the ideas that our Young Company Panel [a group of 11 to 21-year-olds] have interrogated and decided are the stories to be explored and celebrated this year. Through the programme, we can serve our young people who are dedicated to creating shows that have queer, neuro-diverse and disabled characters and who have advised that all of our casting be gender-fluid throughout the 2025 Season.”

Newly announced productions include the following:

Worn Out is a reimagining of The 12 Dancing Princesses with music and lyrics by Meg McGrady and book and lyrics by Zoe Morris, running in Manchester from 1 to 3 August.

Sense and Sensibility is a musical comedy adaptation of the beloved Jane Austen novel by Grace O’Keefe and Tom Arnold, playing in Exeter from 8 to 10 August.

Theo in Between explores non-binary identity in a small English town and will be staged in Leeds from 22 to 23 August. It has music and lyrics by Jordan Li-Smith and book and lyrics by Gareth Mattey.

The Glamification of Loki, Eden Tredwell’s NTMA-winning mythical musical comedy, will run in London from 29 to 30 August.

Choreomania, described as a “movement inspired exploration of the 1518 dancing plague”, featuring music and lyrics by Evie Atkin and book and lyrics by Evie Press, will play in Birmingham for 29 to 31 August.

Specific venues for the aforementioned productions are still to be confirmed.

These join the previously revealed new production of BYMT’s The Naughty Carriage on the Orphan Train, with music and lyrics by Luke Saydon and book and lyrics by Carl Miller, which will be staged at Birmingham Hippodrome from 25 to 27 April.

In addition, the season includes a range of BYMT development camps and BYMT projects across the nation, which provides writers an opportunity to develop their shows with other creative young people.