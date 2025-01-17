whatsonstage white
How do West End musicals build an audience?

Plus discussions around AI reviews and Michael Sheen’s latest move

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

Sarah Crompton

Sarah Crompton

17 January 2025

Oliver!, Titanique and Why Am I So Single?, photos by Johan Persson, Mark Senior and Matt Crockett

Welcome to the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

On this week’s episode, chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood blast away the January blues by battling through a deluge of theatre news – from the West End transfer of Stereophonic to Michael Sheen’s new Welsh National Theatre. Beyond that, Crompton has thoughts on the freshly opened hit shows Titanique and Oliver!, leading to discussions on the future of new musicals in the West End.

Alighting briefly on the subject of artificial intelligence and AI reviews, they also discuss some of their favourite screen openings of the month – including Adrien Brody-led The Brutalist and Robbie Williams monkey musical biopic Better Man. Who said January started slowly?

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.

We’ve embedded the Spotify player for the episode below:

 

