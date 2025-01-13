Titanique extends West End run

Titanique
The Céline Dion parody jukebox musical will go on!
Producers Eva Price and Michael Harrison have revealed an extension for Titanique.
Combining the music of Céline Dion with the blockbuster film Titanic, the West End premiere officially opened at the Criterion Theatre last week. It was described as “a riotous voyage” by our critic.
Featuring a raft of Dion’s iconic songs including “My Heart Will Go On”, “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More”, the piece is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli. It premiered off-Broadway in June 2022 and won several awards.
In London, the cast stars Darren Bennett as Victor Garber/Luigi, WhatsOnStage Award winner Lauren Drew as Céline, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jordan Luke Gage as Cal, Daytime Emmy nominee Stephen Guarino (Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, Titanique in New York) as Ruth, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Rob Houchen as Jack, Kat Ronney as Rose, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Charlotte Wakefield as Molly Brown and WhatsOnStage Award nominee Layton Williams as the Iceberg.
Completing the company are Freddie King (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), Adrianne Langley (Sixties Girls), Madison Swan (The Book of Mormon), Rodney Vubya (The Book of Mormon) and Kristina Walz (Titanique in New York).
Titanique is directed by Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors), with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by IRNE Award winner Nicholas James Connell. The creative team also includes set designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Lawrence Schober and casting directors Pearson Casting.
The new musical is now booking at the Criterion Theatre until Sunday 8 June 2025, with tickets available below.
