Campaign launched to save ‘vital’ musical theatre writing programme

BOOK Music & Lyrics (BML), the UK’s only professional development programme for musical theatre composers, lyricists and librettists, is at risk of closure after 15 years.

The organisation is appealing for support to raise £50,000 to secure its next 12 months of running costs and ensure its future.

The closure of the Central YMCA club, which served as BML’s venue, has placed the programme in jeopardy. This, combined with the challenges posed by the current fundraising climate, has left the organisation’s financial situation uncertain. BML has maintained a commitment to accessibility for writers across the UK by keeping course fees low, which cover less than half of its operating costs, with the remaining amount reliant on fundraising. The programme also offers up to ten bursaries annually.

Since its establishment in 2010, BML has provided a space for nurturing musical theatre talent through weekly workshops. These workshops, led by established professionals, bring together librettists, composers and lyricists to develop their craft collaboratively. BML has played a key role in advancing the careers of its participants, with several alumni achieving significant recognition in the industry.

Past workshop members include Liz Carr (Assisted Suicide: The Musical), Darren Clark (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Wicker Husband), Richy Hughes and Luke Bateman (Oy Frog, Mr Popper’s Penguins), Poppy Burton-Morgan (In the Willows), and Michael Conley, Joe Finlay and Richy Hughes (Superhero). Writers from BML have won the first three Stiles and Drewe Mentorship Awards and other accolades, including the 2020 Stage Debut Awards for Best Composer/Lyricist.

Clark credited BML with shaping his career, continuing: “Having a musical in the West End has long been a dream of mine and I can almost guarantee that it would never have happened without the skills, craft, support and community I gained from the BML course.”

Similarly, Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, composers of Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) highlighted the programme’s role in providing essential knowledge, collaboration opportunities, and a sense of community, adding: “It gave us the opportunity to take ourselves seriously as musical theatre writers, and provided us with techniques that we still think about on a daily basis.”

BML is seeking to secure funding to cover new venue hire and operational costs, enabling it to continue supporting current writers and developing new talent.

Donations can help sustain the programme through this challenging period and ensure the continued growth of British musical theatre.