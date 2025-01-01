whatsonstage white
Podcasts

Top stage shows to see in 2025 – part 1

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

Sarah Crompton

Sarah Crompton

| |

1 January 2025

soped
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Brie Larson, Hayley Atwell and Tom Hiddleston all feature in this week’s episode

Welcome to the first WhatsOnStage Podcast episode of 2025!

From a new Hamlet to Jonathan Bailey as Richard II, or from Cate Blanchett and Emma Corrin in Chekhov to Brie Larson and Rami Malek in contrasting Greek tragedies, chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood take a look at some of the best British theatre has to offer in the first few months of 2025.

Tomorrow, Crompton and Wood will reunite to break down the rest of the year in further detail!

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.

You can listen below or check out the embedded Spotify panel:

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Louis Healy in interview in a backstage dressing room, holding a WhatsOnStage-branded microphone

Getting to Know You: Louis Healy – meet Stranger Things: The First Shadow’s new Henry Creel

Healy is currently turning the West End upside down at the Phoenix Theatre