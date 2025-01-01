Top stage shows to see in 2025 – part 1

Welcome to the first WhatsOnStage Podcast episode of 2025!

From a new Hamlet to Jonathan Bailey as Richard II, or from Cate Blanchett and Emma Corrin in Chekhov to Brie Larson and Rami Malek in contrasting Greek tragedies, chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood take a look at some of the best British theatre has to offer in the first few months of 2025.

Tomorrow, Crompton and Wood will reunite to break down the rest of the year in further detail!

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

